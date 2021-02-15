NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.66 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,843 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST opened at $50.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.