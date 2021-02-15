NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average of $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

