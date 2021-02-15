NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Square were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,559,645 shares of company stock worth $337,010,306. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $272.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 432.94, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $273.84.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

