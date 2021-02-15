NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,285 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 180,243 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $835,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

