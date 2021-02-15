NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 8,476 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 258.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after acquiring an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,156 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

NYSE GWRE opened at $128.69 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $130,899.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

