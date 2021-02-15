NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,155,000 after buying an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,906,000 after buying an additional 911,522 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 679,674 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,236,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,531,000 after purchasing an additional 552,847 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB opened at $55.08 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.