NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,913 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after buying an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $86.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

