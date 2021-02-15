NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 29,956 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,956 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.35% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3,169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Shares of FAN opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

