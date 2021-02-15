NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,773 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

