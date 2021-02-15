NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,864 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $281,000. Security Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,980. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

NYSE VEEV opened at $318.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.29. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $319.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

