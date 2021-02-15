NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 668 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

CLX stock opened at $185.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,855.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,085 shares of company stock worth $94,387,978 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

