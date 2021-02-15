NEXT Price Down 6.5% This Week (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $31,094.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00444173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

