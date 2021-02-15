NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,070 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 84,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65,546 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 69,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 52,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.13. 250,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

