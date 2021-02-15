NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 346.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,133 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.13. 250,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,448. The firm has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

