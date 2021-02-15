NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Increased by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 291.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $83.13. 250,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

