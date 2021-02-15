Nexus One Day Volume Reaches $1.04 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $48.82 million and $1.04 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,748,072 coins. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

