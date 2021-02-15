Nexus Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Nexus has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $48.82 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,748,072 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

