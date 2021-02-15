NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Tops $61.78

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for about $61.78 or 0.00127995 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.40 million and $1.21 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00270127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00087201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00399978 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00185167 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.