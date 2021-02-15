NIC Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of NIC in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NIC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGOV. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NIC stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 575.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

