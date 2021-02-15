Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Down to $1,222.50

Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,222.50, but opened at $1,185.00. Nichols plc (NICL.L) shares last traded at $1,263.00, with a volume of 6,412 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £466.92 million and a P/E ratio of 25.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,288.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,221.29.

About Nichols plc (NICL.L) (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

