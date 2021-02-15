Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,664 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Nielsen worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nielsen by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 201.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

