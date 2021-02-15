NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5,779.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $142.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

