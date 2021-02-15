NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is DE Burlo Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 4.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in NIKE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NIKE by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $142.12 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

