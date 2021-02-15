NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,266 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $862,358,000 after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $540,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.42 on Monday, hitting $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,862. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

