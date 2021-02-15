NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,862. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.