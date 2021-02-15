Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $58.83 million and $2.54 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,382.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,812.42 or 0.03670153 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.00438469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $727.09 or 0.01472361 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.85 or 0.00505945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.14 or 0.00461989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00330528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00030876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,039,639,589 coins and its circulating supply is 7,295,889,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

