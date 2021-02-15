Nimiq Price Tops $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $59.79 million and $2.37 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,616.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.14 or 0.03757413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.17 or 0.00437183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.36 or 0.01506547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.93 or 0.00512283 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00456845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00331392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,036,689,035 coins and its circulating supply is 7,292,939,035 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

