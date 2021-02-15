Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 286,300 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nine Energy Service stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NINE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.89. 2,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,038. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.74.

NINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

