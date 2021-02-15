Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 110.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 239,469 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 6.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 619.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.5% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Visa by 11.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 96,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $209.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.93. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

