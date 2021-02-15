Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 154,980 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154,980 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.11% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $81,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.73. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

