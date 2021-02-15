Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 68,887 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,887 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.67% of Landstar System worth $34,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 40.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after acquiring an additional 240,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Landstar System by 2,226.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,986 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,596,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 87,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landstar System by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after buying an additional 80,629 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $158.91. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

