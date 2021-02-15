Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,203,797 Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,203,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,311,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.01% of Burford Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $466,000.

BUR stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

