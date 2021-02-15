Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,482,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.36% of IAMGOLD worth $23,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 855,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAG stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

