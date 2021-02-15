Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,104.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,850.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.