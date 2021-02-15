Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,893 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 3.12% of Welbilt worth $58,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBT. Barclays boosted their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

