Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 175,542 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 605,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,542 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.20% of Simon Property Group worth $51,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 885,866 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after acquiring an additional 536,850 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $24,442,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Compass Point upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $109.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.45. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $142.77. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

