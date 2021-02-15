Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 20,285 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $31,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.99 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.