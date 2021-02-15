Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 43,078 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,078 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.29% of Pretium Resources worth $27,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after purchasing an additional 320,057 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,697.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,382,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,140 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVG opened at $10.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

