Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 99,527 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,527 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.31% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $57,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,129,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

WPM stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

