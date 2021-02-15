Ninety One UK Ltd Buys Shares of 454,374 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 454,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,514,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.65% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 223,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 588,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after purchasing an additional 58,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

