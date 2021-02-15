Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Align Technology worth $24,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $609.58 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.40 and a 200 day moving average of $427.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

