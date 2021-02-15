Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 33,868 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $55,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $598.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $611.65. The firm has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

