Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185,447 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.39% of SYNNEX worth $58,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6,977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $90.00 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.