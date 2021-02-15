Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.12% of Essent Group worth $54,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $238,142.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,311.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

