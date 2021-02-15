Ninety One UK Ltd Has $18.50 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

ECL opened at $219.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

