Ninety One UK Ltd Has $20.40 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,201 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.48% of MGIC Investment worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG opened at $12.37 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

