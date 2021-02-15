Ninety One UK Ltd Has $22.86 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,962,801 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.88% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $22,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 60,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

