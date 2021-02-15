Ninety One UK Ltd Has $26.30 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of Alliance Data Systems worth $26,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS opened at $83.18 on Monday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $104.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

