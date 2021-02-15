Ninety One UK Ltd Has $30.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.31% of Lincoln National worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,209 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 744.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 523,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,925,000 after purchasing an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $52.35 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

