Ninety One UK Ltd Has $35.76 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,974,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,232 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.94% of Sabre worth $35,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1,619.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 764,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

